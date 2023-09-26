ST. LOUIS – Major road improvements are happening Tuesday on a main street very close to the new NGA West Complex in north St. Louis.

The new NGA West campus is located at Jefferson Avenue and James Cool Papa Bell. Crews are at the north end of this particular project, which is focused on upgrading a stretch of Jefferson. Here, lots of cones and other markers are already out, as work should be starting shortly.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones, told FOX 2 that crews will be milling and paving Jefferson Avenue Tuesday between James Cool Papa Bell and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Dunne says the work is part of a long-running infrastructure project around the new NGA West campus. The improvements include new sidewalks, medians, streetlights, bike lanes, and more.

Crews say they are going to mill and pave Jefferson, going south first from here to MLK, then doing the same process coming north. Jefferson is not closing as part of this work, but dynamic billboards already up say to expect delays if you’re driving along this stretch of roadway.

The area is certainly in need of a facelift, especially with the major increase in traffic that will eventually come through this area once the new NGA West site opens. Work on the $1.7 billion NGA West campus is making significant progress.

Construction is set to be finished next year and staff is scheduled to move from the current NGA site near the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Soulard to the new facility in 2026.