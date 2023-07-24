ST. LOUIS – A violent three-vehicle crash overnight in north St. Louis left one person dead and at least one other hurt.

The scene at the Riverview Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue intersection has been cleared just after five this morning. All three vehicles involved have now been towed from the scene. Accident reconstruction crews handling the investigation since it is a fatal crash.

It’s believe the person who was killed in the crash was driving the passenger vehicle being towed away. This is from just the past half hour or so.

Police towed away the second passenger car, a Dodge Charger from the scene earlier. The third vehicle in the wreck, a U-Haul truck was also towed away.

Police got the call shortly before 2:00 a.m. Information is still coming in from police. They do confirm that one person is dead and earlier it could be seen that at least one other person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears the car that person was in crashed into concrete barriers outside a church. The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to the hospital, and it’s understood the U-Haul driver was not hurt.

The damage to the two passenger cars was extensive. EMS crews had to use equipment to get people out of those vehicles. Neighbors in this area told FOX 2 that the signals at the intersection have been flashing recently.

It’s unclear whether that played any role in the crash. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.