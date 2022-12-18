CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Creve Coeur Fire Department was at the scene of a fatal accident that took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate-270 early Sunday morning.

According to reports, a 2000 Saturn SL1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, while a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the interstate. Both vehicles collided head on.

The occupants of the Saturn were taken to Mercy Hospital and are being for their injuries. The driver of the Dodge Journey, 38-year-old Joshua Glover, was found dead at the scene.