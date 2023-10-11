ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of a deadly crash.

One person is dead after a crash that happened on 14th and Clark a bit after 3:30 a.m., right in front of Enterprise Center. From what can be seen, there was a white box truck and a maroon sedan involved. The car was smashed into a light pole.

Police have 40 West blocked off at this time. The officers have not stated which vehicle the driver was driving.

The accident reconstruction team with SLMPD is investigating. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.