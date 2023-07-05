ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are investigating a garage fire that left one person dead in St. Charles County.

Central County Fire and Rescue responded to the call a little after midnight after someone reported a fire in the garage on Arlington Drive.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was spreading from the garage to the attic. Three people were able to escape the fire safely, but one of the occupants died inside.

There’s no word on if this fire was firework related. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.