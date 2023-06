ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The driver of a car crashed into a house late Tuesday night in unincorporated west county.

That crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on Schuetz Road near Willow Brook Drive. The man driving the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Everyone inside the home at the time got out safely. No word yet from police on what led to the crash.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.