ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. – Emergency management operations are making preparations Monday ahead of another round of potentially severe weather on Tuesday.

“We get resources ready to deploy out in case we need them in the field,” said Capt. Chris Hunt, director of St. Charles Regional Emergency Management. “We have personnel on call to deploy rapidly out to the community. There are several ways that we alert the public. The National Weather Service alerts the public through their app and also the warning sirens that we have deployed around the county.”

He said to make sure your cell phone is fully charged, and the volume is turned up.

“At nighttime, those sirens are not designed to be heard inside. Most of us can hear them inside, but that’s not what they’re designed for,” Hunt said. “We ask that the public make sure that the settings on their cell phones allow them to get notifications during severe weather.”

A spokesperson for Busch Stadium said in a statement that they are prepared if severe hits occur during Tuesday’s game.

Busch Stadium was the first ballpark in Major League Baseball to be certified as a “Storm Ready Facility” by the National Weather Service, a designation that reflects the presence of a variety of public safety measures to protect fans in the event of severe weather, including having clearly marked, designated storm shelters, multiple ways of communicating with fans, and a detailed public safety plan