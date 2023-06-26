ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Part of the historic brick Main Street in St. Charles is closed after a water main break.

Crews are working right by ‘Tony’s on Main Street,’ where the water main break happened. The damage here is far beyond just the break itself. There’s significant damage to the historic Main Street where part of the street has buckled from the break.

An official at the scene shared that authorities got the initial call about the water main break around 6:30 p.m. We’re told the main that broke was a 10-inch main.

The water main has since been fixed, and water service should be shortly. However, repairs to the stretch of historic Main Street could take much longer.