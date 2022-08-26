CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Crews rescued multiple paddleboarders Thursday evening at Creve Coeur Lake after severe weather hit the area.

First responders with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District and Pattonville Fire Protection District responded to the lake Thursday. At an undisclosed time during severe weather, the agencies received a report that multiple paddleboarders were in need of assistance on the water, according to a Facebook post from the Maryland Heights district.

Crews sent out a rescue boat within minutes of arrival. Investigators say paddleboarders and all first responders were able to get out of the water without any major injuries. BMK Photo shared multiple photos of the rescue with FOX 2.

Additional details on the rescue are limited at this time. FOX 2 will help as more information becomes available.