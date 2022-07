FENTON, Mo. – Crews battled an apartment fire Friday morning in Fenton.

An apartment in the 300 block of Mt. Everest Drive caught on fire. The blaze began in the second flood of a two-store building, but the exact cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

No injuries were reported. Fire crews from Saline Valley and Fenton responded to the scene.

Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.