ST. LOUIS – Crews are working to repair an apparent sinkhole Tuesday afternoon around one neighborhood in the Dogtown area of St. Louis.

The sinkhole emerged on the street of Nashville Avenue between Louisville and Tamm avenues.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, flew over the scene. Crews are working to patch up the area and have currently blocked it to traffic.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.