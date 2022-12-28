ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews were at the scene of a house fire in north St. Louis City.

According to reports, the fire broke out a little before 5:00 a.m. on the 5600 block of West Florissant Avenue. Upon arrival, the home was covered in flames. The St. Louis Fire Department is now working inside the building, where smaller areas still burn.

The family that lives in the home was not there at the time. Residents of the neighboring house were asked to excavate the building. No injuries have been reported.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.