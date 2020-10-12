Firefighters respond to fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire in south St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The department said the fire began in a two-and-a-half story brick home with flames showing from the second floor.

It was initially reported there were people trapped in the building. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but did not find anyone trapped in the building.

Everyone who was in the building was later accounted for.

Investigators have not identified a possible cause of the fire.

FOX2 will provide updates as they become available.