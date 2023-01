ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64.

The two-car crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. on I-64 WB and Timberlake Manor. Several ambulances are at the scene as multiple drivers are stuck in their vehicles.

Only one lane of traffic is open. Crews are actively getting drivers to safety. No injuries have been reported.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.