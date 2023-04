ST. LOUIS – Fire crews battled a large blaze Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis house.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of East Holly Avenue and Prescott Avenue in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported from the fire and the home was possibly vacant. Several firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.