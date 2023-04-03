ST. LOUIS – St. Louis first responders were busy overnight with crews rushing to both a murder and a fire.

Authorities told FOX 2 a firefighter was treated after he suffered a minor burn to his wrist fighting a blaze. The fire and the murder scenes are only a couple of miles from each other and happened only about an hour apart. However, officers shared that the incidents do not appear to be connected.

Crews rushed to a home on fire on Arlington Avenue near Union Boulevard, in north city, about 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found a single family home fully engulfed in flames.

A mother and her two young children who lived there got out okay and were not hurt. Investigators then revealed the home as a total loss.

We’re told the flames did spread to the roof of a vacant home next door, doing minor damage to that house. A cause for the fire is still under investigation.

A little earlier, around 11:45 p.m., St. Louis Police responded to a murder scene on Marcus Avenue also in north city. Details are still developing, but officials explained that a man was found shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police say there are no suspects. Homicide detectives have been called in to handle the case. There were no other injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers, at 866-371-TIPS. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.