JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are working to control an intense house fire Wednesday morning in rural Jefferson County.

The fire broke out at a home on JC Lane, in a rural area near the cities of Fenton, Murphy and High Ridge.

Travelers could see thick smoke from the sky for several miles. SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, surveyed the damage and spotted some heavy flames.

No injuries have been reported as of now. The Saline Valley Fire Department and other agencies are assisting with the fire response.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.