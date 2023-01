ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal two-car crash Tuesday morning.

The crash, located at North Hanley and Latty Avenue, happened around 3:45 a.m., where two cars were involved in an accident. One of the vehicles got entangled in a tree and downed a power line.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.