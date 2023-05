ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are responding to a vacant building fire Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located on the 4200 block of West Cot Brilliante, where the vacant two-story building partially collapsed due to the heavy flames.

Firefighters now have control of the flames and seek to investigate the cause. No injuries have been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.