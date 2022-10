ST. LOUIS – Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a blaze Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of Romaine Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters saw a few homeless people running from the building. When crews arrived, the house was empty. While putting out the fire, crews discovered several holes in the floor.

The building is owned by St. Louis City. No injuries were reported from the fire.