ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Kirkwood.

It’s at Dale Printing Company on Leffingwell Avenue. Crews said the fire was contained to the warehouse and didn’t spread to the office, but they shared that they had a hard time battling the flames because the warehouse is so full of inventory.

The fire reached four alarms but is now under control. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Kirkwood Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz shared the challenges of fighting this kind of fire.

“This building, of course, being a printing company, has a lot of people products as well as other materials used for this pretty much stacked. So our crews had trouble operating inside the building, getting access, just due to the nature of the building.”

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area.