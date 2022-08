Crews are responding to a water main break Wednesday morning in Chesterfield.

The water main break happened outside of some businesses on Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard. It’s unclear what led up to it at this time, but crews are responding for repairs.

No advisories have been issued yet in regards to the water main break.

This is a developing story. Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more details become available.