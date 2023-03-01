O’FALLON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a building fire in O’Fallon, Missouri.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located at Bill’s Service Center, on Sondersen Street off Highway 70. Crews continue to fight the flames as the building is known for storing propane.

O’Fallon’s Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parrish shared that this is not a Hazmat situation. As a safety measure, the Fort Zumwalt School District has been told to cancel classes at North Middle School. The rest of the district is still in session.

No injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.