ST. LOUIS – Crews are responding to a building fire early Thursday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located on St. Louis Avenue at Kingshighway Avenue, a little after 6:00 where a fire reignited in a two-story building after breaking out a bit after midnight. Firefighters are now spraying the flames.

The building was unoccupied during both fires, and the cause of it has yet been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.