WARRENTON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a church fire in Warrenton early Monday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area, located at the ‘Abundant Life Church’ right off Interstate 70 on Northwest Service Road, where the building can be seen covered in smoke. Fire fighters are continuing to calm the flames.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.