UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Multiple emergency crews are at the scene of a three-alarm fire at a University City business.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner Nic Lopez reporter captured footage of the ‘The King’s Public House’ located on the 6300 block of Delmar Boulevard, where smoke can still be seen coming from the building as the departments continue to fight the flames.

Crews from Ladue, Pattonville, and St. Louis City got the call around 3:30 a.m. So far, the cause of the fire has not been reported as the investigation is open

Delmar is also closed on both sides and drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

There are no signs of injuries. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.