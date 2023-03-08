ST. LOUIS – Fire crews are responding to flames at a north St. Louis City home Wednesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene located on the 5200 block of Davidson Avenue just off of I-70, where crews firefighters continue to put the fire.

The house was boarded up back in 2021, but it is unknown at this time if it’s vacant. The cause of the fire has not yet been reported, and no injuries have been revealed.

