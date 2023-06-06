ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at the old Jamestown mall at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The mall closed its doors in July 2014 and has been vacant for nearly a decade.

Several firefighters were sent into the building to check out the smoke rising from the roof. They found several small fires near the old Sears store in the center of the building. Blackjack Fire Chief Roger Ellison says that the fires appears to be out now.

There are several piles of rubbish inside the mall. That is what is catching on fire. Ellison says that these can be a safety concern.

The building was previously damaged after a fire broke out in April. Two firefighters were injured in that incident and taken to a hospital.

Community leaders said $12 million in COVID relief funds is being used to demolish the old mall. Demolition is expected to be happening now.

