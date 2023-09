ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Emergency crews are responding to a fatal SUV crash at a local Target.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the Promenade Shopping Center store just off Eager Road, where the SUV is now being towed out of the building.

The crash hasn’t caused any backups near Interstate 64, and so far, the cause of the crash is still unknown.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.