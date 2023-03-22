ST. LOUIS – Crews are at the scene of a vacant building fire in midtown, St. Louis Wednesday, morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department revealed that the incident started as a warming fire on the second floor. Upon arrival, a witness shared that multiple people were inside the building.

Firefighters searched the building, and did not find anyone. One man did escape the fire by himself with no injuries.

This is the second time in the last month that the vacant building caught ablaze. Streets should be open within the next hour. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.