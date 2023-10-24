ST. LOUIS – Crews are responding to a vacant building fire in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene at Eichelberger Street and Virginia Avenue, where the flames from the two-story brick structure extended to the roof.

The St. Louis Fire Department is continuing to respond. The cause of the fire is still unknown and so far, there have been no injuries.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.