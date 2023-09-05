ST. LOUIS – Crews are responding to a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was at the scene, located on Southwest and Hermitage Avenues. Upon arrival, crews could see flames shooting from the first floor to the roof of the building.

Neighbors shared that the home has been unoccupied for a few years. So far, the cause of the fire has not been reported, and no injuries have been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.