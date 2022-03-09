Crews working to fix force main break in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Repair work is underway right now in Maryland Heights after a force main break.

Crews are working at John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road. Some pump stations have been shut down during the repair work, which increases the likelihood of wastewater overflows.

Areas that may be affected include Caulks Creek West of Crystal Springs Drive, Bonhomme Creek behind Chesterfield Commons, and near Interstate 64.



The Metropolitan Sewer District said it’s using storage tanks and trucks to minimize any overflows.



