ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 team was on the scene near Tower Grove Park around 4 a.m. Monday, where crews were inspecting the site of the water line break.

The St. Louis Water Division crews shut off the water from 11 p.m. Sunday until around 5 a.m. Monday due to the water main break at Magnolia Avenue and Grand. However, the line broke again around 7 a.m.

Some residents are frustrated by the water issues.

“Not being able to take a shower,” said Larry Lauder, a Tower Grove East resident. “That bugs me. I just want to take a shower. I just hope the city will get these things fixed, so people don’t run out of water and stuff. I know there’s a lot of lines they ain’t fixed yet.”

St. Louis residents are paying more on their water bills this month after city leaders passed the first-rate increase in over a decade. They said the increase was necessary to match the rate of inflation and address infrastructure repairs and needs.

There has also been a water main break at Engelcrest Drive and Engleholm Avenue in Pagedale, St. Louis County. Water was flowing downhill but not reaching the nearby lawns.

Water department crews in the city and county are working 16-hour days to fix the issues.

Near the site of the water main break, the Missouri School for the Blind canceled classes on Monday.