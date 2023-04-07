CREVE COEUR, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence at a shopping center in the 12500 block of Olive Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting outside a restaurant at around 2:15 p.m.

A witness tells FOX 2 reporter Jeff Bernthal that the shooter and victim were at a table outside in front of the Jet’s Pizza location. At some point, one of them takes out a gun and shoots the other person. Then, several more shots were fired.

The victim, who was shot, ran across the street and was found by the Dierbergs. They were taken to the hospital and are stable.

The witness says the shooter got into a car and drove away. Police have yet to share a description of the vehicle but they tell FOX 2 that there is an active search to find the suspect.

Video from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter shows police tape blocking a portion of the parking lot near the Jets Pizza location. Evidence markers are on a table and the sidewalk outside the restaurant. An ambulance is parked nearby. Officers can be seen conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.