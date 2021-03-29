Crime thriller ‘Liberty’ to begin filming in St. Louis and southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new movie is set to begin production with locations in St. Louis and southern Illinois.

The crime thriller “Liberty” is set in the rural Midwest. It is the story of a “disgraced journalist who flees to a small town to rebuild her life, only to find deadly corruption pursuing her.”

“Growing up watching gritty crime dramas of the 70s, it’s only fitting my own writing centers around the realistic world of crime, whether the villains are master manipulators or just desperate souls, whether the crime happens in a crowded city or the plains of western Kansas,” writes “Liberty” writer-director Chris Lawing.

It’s being shot as a short film but the original concept was for a feature-length movie, Lawing says.

Chris Lawing and creative partner Angie Lawing, his wife, have been working together since they first met at film school at the University of Kansas.

Their careers in production, television, and film have taken them to San Francisco and Los Angeles. But the backdrop of St. Louis is serving as their back lot idea; a short feature that can turn into a full-length movie.

“I like that we are doing this the way we want to be doing it,” Angie says. “Doing production in St. Louis right now is not the easiest. But I would rather be here where I can call my dad up and say, ‘Can you find me another location?’”

The married movie makers, 25 years later, now with three children, just wrapped production on their project. Next is post-production, followed by movie festivals and, hopefully, studio distribution.

The film features Dale Soules from “Orange Is The New Black,” Jim Beaver from “Supernatural,” with Natasha Coppola-Shalom of “Last Call.”

Mercury Films is the production company helping to make the film.