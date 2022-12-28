police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to a multiple homicide in a robbery attempt. An attempted burglary was reported to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The call was soon followed by another for shots fired in the same area.

The victims, Reeba M. Moore, 25, of the 4200 Block of John, Dominique D. Lewis, 24, of the 4200 Block of John, Chanice R. White, 24, of the 2000 Block of E Humes Lane, and an unidentified 32-year-old Black Male were discovered inside a blue Buick LeSabre that belonged to Moore and was parked at the curb.

The victims had several gunshot wounds and were all pronounced dead at the spot. According to the investigation, the victims tried to flee the scene when an unknown intruder broke into the house.

The suspect, however, shot the victims before they could flee to safety. The case was taken over by the Homicide Division. The probe is still going on. Call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS if you have any information.

CrimeStoppers is also offering a $15,000 prize if the information leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this event.