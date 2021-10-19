Crimestoppers offering $10,000 reward in murder case of nursing student

ST. LOUIS– Crimestoppers is increasing the reward money in the murder investigation of Isis Mahr. The 19-year-old nursing student died in the Saturday evening shooting. Three others were injured.

The victims were shot in the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, Mahr was dead at the scene.

Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

Her family woke up Sunday morning to the devastating news. They say they are shocked, heartbroken, and want to see her killer behind bars.

Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS if you have information on this crime. You can remain anonymous. You can also use the free app by texting P3 Tips.