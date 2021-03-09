CrimeStoppers offers $10,000 for information in 9-year-old’s murder

ST. LOUIS – The reward for information in the shooting death of a 9-year-old has increased.

CrimeStoppers is offering $10,000 for a tip that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the murder of Caion Greene.

The shooting happened on March 7 before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Lasalle Park Court, just south of Downtown St. Louis.

Caion was in a car with family members dropping off food for his grandmother when two gunmen emerged from between apartment buildings and started shooting. A 31-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, and a 7-month-old boy were also in the car.

The gunmen ran after the car and continued shooting as the family drove away, according to a neighbor. The family drove Caion to the hospital where he later died.

The other three people in the car were not harmed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also report a tip online at www.STLrcs.org or by using the P3 Tips app.