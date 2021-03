EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. – CrimeStoppers is now offering $10,000 to anyone who has a tip that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Vernard Harris.

Harris was found dead in the area of 17th at Tudor Avenue on June 27, 2020 at 2:20 a.m.

CrimeStoppers said it appeared Harris had multiple gun shot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)