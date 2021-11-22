Criminal charge dismissed against former Ladue officer after victim and shooter meet

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will dismiss its criminal charge against Julia Crews, 39, at the request of her victim, Ashley Fountain-Hall. On April 23, 2019, Ladue Police Officer Julia Crews shot Fountain-Hall after she was suspected of shoplifting at the Ladue Crossing Schnucks.

Crews was charged with second-degree assault after shooting Hall. Her attorney said she meant to use her taser but drew her gun instead. Crews then resigned from the department. The city of Ladue agreed to pay $2 million in 2020 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a Fountain-Hall.

The shooter and the victim voluntarily participated in a Restorative Justice mediation on November 5, 2021. They worked with people in the community affected by crime and to come to a resolution with the help of a facilitator.

“This was a unique opportunity where the defendant immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim, and both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process,” states St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “In this instance, justice is served by Restorative Justice, and this doesn’t happen without Ashley being 100% onboard.”

Their facilitator was Seema Gajwani, chief of the Restorative Justice Program for Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia, who volunteered her services.