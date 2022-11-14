MEXICO, Mo. – Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a fire at a self-storage building. The Mexico, Missouri Department of Safety says that it was started by someone and damaged every other storage unit.

Firefighters were called to the Corner Storage location in the 500 block of South Clark Street at around 4:00 am on Tuesday, November 8. Emergency responders found flames coming from the west side of the building. They were able to put it out, but 17 units were damaged.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is among the teams investigating the fire. The Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney is expected to file criminal charges in the case.

Investigators initially said that they did not believe that someone was living in the storage unit. The cause of the fire has not yet been shared by investigators.