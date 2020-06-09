Cristobal remnants bring rain, wind, and a bit of history to bi-state

ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana and it just kept moving north. On Tuesday, the storm moved across the bi-state region and made a little bit of history.

“Today’s the earliest we’ve seen the remnants of any type of tropical system move through really anywhere in the middle Mississippi Valley since about 1906,” said Ben Herzog, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service – St. Louis.

Northern Boone County is seeing more flooding than the Columbia area. Here's what the intersection of Burks Street and Hicks Street in Sturgeon looks like. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NDTYgiJQkR — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) June 9, 2020

A widespread one to three inches of rain across central Missouri did lead to some flooding of low-lying roads and a quick rise in creeks and streams. Gusty winds were also a nuisance, causing minor tree damage and blowing dust.

Tons of blowing dust in rural Champaign County, IL as Cristobal's winds begin to ramp up across the area. These are mostly wet fields that saw 3 to 5 inches of rain last week. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RzFU8ctXWt — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) June 9, 2020

Tropical systems are a rarity, but not unheard of for the Bi-State region.

“We typically see a tropical system once every three to five years. So even with an active season, chances are we’re not going to see another one this year,” Herzog said. “Now, that said, the best time of year for us to see these tropical systems is actually when we get later into hurricane season. That’s more toward August and September.”

Cristobal is headed north where it is expected to bring heavy rain to the northern Mississippi River Valley and the Great Lakes. According to the National Weather Service in Milwaukee, this will be only the fourth tropical system to track across Wisconsin since records began.

Only 3 tropical systems have tracked across Wisconsin since records began. The remnants of Cristobal will be the fourth. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/ke3cRadX8V — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 8, 2020