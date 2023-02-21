ST. LOUIS – The assistant director of a Tennessee club volleyball team says the teen is stable but in critical condition at a St. Louis area hospital.

“We’re just not comfortable giving out too much more information other than she is alive and at the hospital with her family,” said Jeff Wismer, assistant director of the Middle Tennessee Volleyball Club.

On Tuesday, Wismer called for justice in the case. Janae Edmondson’s parents made the same demand inside a St. Louis courthouse.

“The prosecution should be firm and swift,” Wismer said. “This should not have occurred.”

The Regional Business Council and Explore St. Louis announced a $20,000 donation had been made to the family. When asked by FOX 2 if any organizations have canceled future events because of the tragedy, a spokesperson for Explore St. Louis said there have been no cancellations.

The GoFundMe set up by Edmondson’s club volleyball team continues to grow.

“The response from the volleyball community has been staggering,” Wismer said.

He said donations accompanied by personal messages have been touching.

Wismer said it’s too soon to know how long Edmondson will be hospitalized in St. Louis and what the full extent of her needs will be whenever she returns home.