ST. LOUIS – It was unclear whether he would survive. But now, a Hermann police officer is entering a promising new chapter with his recovery.

Adam Sullentrup, 31, is headed to a state-of-the-art medical facility where he will receive specialized medical care and therapy. Sullentrup will spend the next several weeks at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

“It was a like a weight being lifted off my shoulders knowing that he gets to go there. And get the best care possible,” said Michelle Sullentrup, Adam’s wife.

Adam and his partner, Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, were shot while trying to arrest a suspect at a convenience store on March 12.

Griffith, a father and husband, succumbed to his injuries. Adam was in an extremely critical condition. He was shot in the head, and a small section of his brain had to be removed to reduce swelling. He remained in the neuro-ICU at Mercy Hospital. Earlier on, there was no movement, response, or reaction. But there was always hope.

Thanks to medical care and prayers, Adam can now breathe on his own, and doctors are noticing small signs of progress.

“First, it was terrible to see him, but now, to see him moving his arms a little bit, it’s amazing,” said Kevin, Adam’s father.

A representative from Craig Hospital evaluated Adam’s condition and prospects for recovery. He was accepted and will soon be a patient at Craig.

Craig Hospital has treated other critically injured St. Louis-area officers, including Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor, Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion, and Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor.

A large police escort is planned for Adam’s departure on Tuesday, April 4. His wife, Michelle, will fly with him to Colorado and will be living on campus during his treatment.

“It’s going to be a long, long road. They’re going to need a lot of strength. But they’re going to get through it,” said Verna, Adam’s mother. “I know he’s a fighter; he’s got this, 100% for sure he’s got this.”