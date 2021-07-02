Critics urge Missouri to block Ameren wastewater plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Environmental lawyers and activists are urging state regulators to block a wastewater proposal for Ameren’s largest coal plant. They say the plant could threaten the endangered pallid sturgeon and other species that live in the Missouri River.

The proposed wastewater permit before the Department of Natural Resources loosens prior requirements. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that critics say it would allow the plant to release unlawfully hot water and fails to take appropriate action to regulate groundwater and river contamination from the site’s coal ash ponds.

Ameren denied that the proposed permit would weaken any aspects of oversight.