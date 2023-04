ST. LOUIS — Christians in St. Louis are praying for Janae Edmonson on this Good Friday. A group from New Life Evangelistic Center is carrying a cross though Downtown St. Louis Friday.

The group will stop and pray at locations where violent acts happened. That includes the crash site where Edmondson lost her legs.

For Christians, Good Friday is recognized as the day Jesus Christ was crucified on a cross before rising from the dead three days later on Easter Sunday.