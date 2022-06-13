ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police seized several firearms, as well as a crossbow, during a raid in south city last week.

Last Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a picture on its social media channels of the items recovered.

According to the post, officers served a search warrant in the Bevo neighborhood. Police did not provide a specific time or location of the raid.

Police seized two shotguns, four handguns, a crossbow, suspected narcotics and other drug paraphernalia, as well as $12,000 in cash.

Two men, only identified as convicted felons, were taken into custody. No charges have been filed thus far in connection with this search and seizure.