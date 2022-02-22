Crowd celebrates Alive Day for St. Louis police officer who survived shooting

ST. LOUIS – His chances of survival were slim to none. But a St. Louis police officer who was shot twice is now back with his family.

A crowd gathered outside the Barnes Rehabilitation Institute Thursday morning to celebrate the homecoming for Officer Colin Ledbetter.

“There’s no logical explanation why he’s alive. He’s talking and he’s going home. It’s freaking amazing,” said Robin Robertson, a paramedic who treated Ledbetter on January 26.

Ledbetter and another St. Louis officer were shot while pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide.

His colleague was shot in the leg and treated. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Ledbetter’s injuries were critical. He was shot in the femoral artery and foot. Those familiar with his injuries are in disbelief that he survived.

Ledbetter went into cardiac arrest. His heart had stopped for several minutes.

The medical team at Barnes-Jewish Hospital performed emergency procedures to get his blood pressure up and restart his heart.

“What we look at when people come in, is are there signs of life? And he was able to take a breath. Which to us, meant, there was still a chance, and that’s why we did everything we could.” Barnes-Jewish Hospital Director of Trauma Douglas Schuerer said.

Schuerer credited the staff at the hospital for the successful outcome.

“We all know, the same week, there was another officer injured who did quite well. And I think it is good to see two or three come through and do well,” he said. “And hopefully it will give a little bit of morale boost, given the last two years, first responders, and everybody and our care providers, I think it gives everyone a little chance to celebrate.”

A procession began in the Central West End and concluded at Ledbetter’s home in Vandalia, Illinois.

Officer Ledbetter’s colleagues and friends said they will forever remember this day.

“A celebration of his Alive Day. He made it; he pushed through. It’s a miracle by any stretch of the imagination,” St. Louis Police Department Sgt. Chris Rumpsa said.