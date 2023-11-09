MANCHESTER, Mo. – A large group has gathered Thursday afternoon along Manchester Road in west St. Louis County for an apparent demonstration.

Dozens have gathered, including many with flags and signs. This gathering is mainly near Manchester Road and Weidman Boulevard in the City of Manchester.

Authorities are working to clear the area. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, one person was arrested “as a result of a dispute between parties unknown to one another.”

No injuries have been reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Traffic may still be slowed in the area, but police say it is under control. Police say the demonstration began around 3 p.m.

FOX 2 is working to confirm more details on this demonstration. Video was captured by SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group.

There is also a rush-hour demonstration unfolding in St. Louis City near the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.